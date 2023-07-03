SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the threat of severe weather in the forecast, campers will want to have a safety plan.

While today is a great day to play games or roast bratwursts, the weather could impact tomorrow’s Fourth of July festivities.

Chris Ingebretsen says Blue Mounds monitors the weather closely in situations like these.

“If we get notified of the weather or catch it on our radar system, we will try to warn campers and visitors as much as we can,” Ingebretsen said.

Blue Mounds State Park doesn’t have storm shelters, so campers have to go into buildings to stay safe.

“There’s two shower buildings in the campground that serve as strong buildings in our group camp area, and we got a picnic shelter and two old stone bathrooms that are both pretty strong,” Ingebretsen said.

Shawn Harmon is one camper who is ready for the storm.

“Well, I’m going to be safe. A few of my friends who are at the campsite with me are going to have to hoard into my camper, so they’re going to have to get in with me, unless they want to be drenched in their tents,” Harmon said.

Ingebretsen says just getting out of the storm is crucial.

“In the worst-case scenario, seeking shelter in a vehicle is advisable, and again, a strong building is a great idea,” Ingebretsen said.

He also warns campers to stay away from trees as the wind can cause a lot of damage.

“Seeking shelter away from trees is a good idea. If there’s strong winds, get in a low setting if you have no other options is a good plan as well,” Ingebretsen said.

For campers, staying safe from the weather is the best thing to do during this year’s Independence Day.