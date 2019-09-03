Camping season winding down

NEWTON HILLS STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — As the camping season is winding down in South Dakota, many campers celebrated the Labor Day holiday beside the campfire.

And camp officials are glad to see so many sites booked out, as the start to the camping season wasn’t as enjoyable as hoped.

“We’re really into the season right now, starting to wind down a little bit. The season started out pretty wet. Kind of really held everybody back from the parks to the farmers everywhere. But we’re recovering from that, been really busy,” Jason Baumann said.

Recovering indeed. In fact, District Park Supervisor at Newton Hills Jason Baumann says the campground is fully booked this Labor Dar holiday weekend.

“I think there was a lot of pent up anticipation of getting outdoors after this raining spring and we’ve been really busy. The state parks have recovered pretty good,” Baumann said.

And while it may be the end of the season for many, some campers just aren’t slowing down.

“We got bacon, sausage, eggs, toast,” Boltjes said.

Lonnie Boltjes from Ellsworth is cooking up a big breakfast for his family and friends.

He says cooking is just one of his favorite parts of camping.

“We like to walk on the trails so, we have a good time,” Boltjes said.

And while the season has brought more rain than hoped for, Boltjes isn’t letting it hold him back.

“We got the awnings, we got canopies that we can set up over top of the grills. We used to really rough it when we were, the kids were little, then we was camping in water that deep up by Talcot. We were roughing it,” Boljes said.

Baumann says Newton Hills isn’t saying goodbye to campers just yet. He invites campers to attend FestiFall at Newton Hills on October 5th.

A craft show, pumpkin catapult, live music and more will take place.

For more information about FestiFall, click here.