INWOOD, IOWA (KELO) — People across KELOLAND are getting ready for their holiday weekend. Many campsites in and out of the state are filled or filling up fast. We take you to northwest Iowa to see how campgrounds are preparing for the weekend.

Campers from all over KELOLAND have claimed their spot for the Fourth of July at Lake Pahoja near Inwood.

“Even the week before with campers coming in and paying for a week, to two weeks ahead of time, just to be here over the fourth weekend,” said Justin Smith, Lyon County conservation director.

Director Justin Smith says they will be fully booked throughout the holiday.

“Getting everybody out here so they can have a good time keeping everybody safe. Hopefully the weather cooperates and people can enjoy themselves this weekend,” Smith said.

“I’ve been coming here for 25 years. Been using a camper for last 18- I guess. So started out in the cabins. It’s just a good quiet place to come to,” said Darrell Todd, Spencer, Iowa.

Darrell Todd showed up early to his campsite, his family will be heading there tomorrow.

“Sister-in-law’s, brother-in-law, all the kids, my son, my daughter and their kids. So we’ll have nine here and there’ll be 37 of us total,” Todd said.

Up the way, Ginny Kroger and her family have been here since Tuesday.

“During the week when nobody was here. It was just total quiet. And then other people started coming. Yes, but it’s still very peaceful here,” Kroger said.

She lives in Sioux Falls and says she’s excited to spend the holiday with her family.

“So it’s very nice. There’s lots of walking trails, the waters beautiful and good fishing. It’s just a wonderful place to camp,” Kroger said.

Smith says they have 19 seasonal sites that have already been booked April throughout October for 2024.