PLATTE, S.D. (KELO) — Another campground near Platte suffered damage from Wednesday morning’s thunderstorm.

The Platte Creek Store & Campground posted photos on social media and viewers have sent photos to KELOLAND News of 30-foot trailer campers being tipped over on the side. The campground is home to more than 200 campers. You can see photos of the damage below.

Wind speeds of 65 to 70 mph were widely reported throughout the storm. The highest report came from around Parkston at 89 mph.