CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Hot, sticky weather isn’t keeping people from camping at Newton Hills State Park. A lot of people have air-conditioned campers, but the newest trend in camping has no AC, it’s a good old-fashioned tent.

“I just enjoy being outdoors. It’s a chance for the kids to get to see nature a little bit better. I also enjoy the peace and quiet, especially in the middle of the week,” said Sioux Falls camper Adam Herther.

Herther’s three year old daughter Gabby spent the hot afternoon eating watermelon and looking for turkeys.

“What kind of animals are we looking for out here, Gabby?” asks Adam.

“Flamingoes!” Gabby answers.

Herther didn’t let the warm weather cool his camping plans, but he did think about it.

“It is a little bit of a concern, with the heat and stuff like that, but we know coming out to Newton Hills that there’s a lot of trees, a lot of shade and with a little bit of a breeze, today’s been comfortable even though it’s bee a little hotter,” said Herther.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of ice sales this summer I would say, we just actually had it refilled today,” said Newton Hills Park Manager Caleb Wynia.

Newton Hills Park Manager Caleb Wynia says he hears a lot of campers cooling down at night.

“During walk through’s late at night I hear the air conditioners still running, it’s kind of like white noise,” said Wynia.

But Wynia says the latest trend in camping has no AC, it’s tent camping.

“I would say we’ve got more people on our tent only sites. I’ve seen more people in tents just in the regular campground,” said Wynia.

Wynia has a couple of theories.

“It could be prices that are changing things a little bit. Some folks just want to go back to an older way of camping,” said Wynia.

Adam Herther say he has yet to turn on the air conditioning, but it is an option. As for Gabby, she wants to build a nice hot campfire tonight.

“Marshmallows!” said Gabby.

“You love marshmallows don’t you? asks Herther.

“Ya!,” said Gabby.