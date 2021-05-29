Campers spend time with family in honor of veteran

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Memorial Day weekend the Baker family was ready to enjoy the long weekend together with a campfire, yard games, and biking.

Mom and Dad Melissa and Tyler and their kids Sean and Sydney were also remembering a late veteran—Tyler’s grandfather.

“Just the sacrifices he gave and all the stuff he did for our country, it’s pretty cool,” Tyler said. “WWII and, I think he went in with 121 people and came out with 19. So, you know I’m pretty lucky to be here to be honest.”

Melissa said she’s looking forward to spending the rest of the weekend with her family in honor of Tyler’s grandfather.