Campers make a splash at Camp OnAqua at Catfish Bay

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local water ski show is hosting a week long day camp for kids.

120 kids are currently making a splash at Catfish Bay Water Ski Park in Sioux Falls. Camp OnAqua features everything from skiing and tubing to paintball and crafts, and the campers aren’t the only ones learning new skills.

“My team from Catfish Bay, who are 14, 15, 16 and up into their 20’s, they’re learning leadership, they’re learning how to deal with situations where something doesn’t go right you’ve got to figure it out and so they’re becoming leadership situations. It’s really cool how this fits into our mission out here at Catfish Bay,” Jim Bruns said.

The event ends on Friday with Family Night, as campers and their parents will attend the ski show and meet camp counselors.