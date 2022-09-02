GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people are hitting the road for the holiday weekend, and many are setting up camp at state parks across South Dakota.

Labor day weekend marks one of the last times you can get out and enjoy the outdoors, and that’s exactly what these campers at Palisades State Park have in mind.

“This is our last camping trip for the year so luckily we have beautiful weather and a beautiful park,” camper Tim Toomey said.

The Toomey family says the peaceful nature of the park is what brings them back.

“It’s just a beautiful state park, it’s just a secret treasure South Dakota holds,” Toomey said.

And they aren’t the only ones.

“It’s beautiful. When we got here and we saw the campsite we were like ‘oh wow this is really a pretty campsite,” Kyra Merritt, camper said.

Kyra and David Merritt are on a month-long state park road trip and decided to stay at Palisades for the weekend.

“We’re doing Mt. Rushmore, and we’re going to do Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Bryce, Zion, Grand Canyon and then head back to Florida,” Merritt said.

Right next ‘door’ members of the Haynes family have been hiking through the park all morning.

Renee Ortiz: “Why do you like climbing the rocks?”

Macy Haynes: “Because it’s fun and it’s like jumping and stuff.”

Ortiz: “What animal do you think you are when you do that?”

Haynes: “Mountain goat!”

While others in the family enjoy the trees.

“The acorn trees, they are dropping their acorns, so Macy and I were gathering the acorns and you throw them on the fire and they pop!” David Haynes said.

Whether they came for nature, the quiet, or the trees, everyone says they are ready to enjoy their stay. Palisades State Park is working to expand and add more campsites to the park by 2024.