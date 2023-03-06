BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies were called to rescue a camper in Wind Cave Park over the weekend.

  • Camper rescued in Custer. Photo From the Custer County Search and Rescue.
Custer County Search & Rescue says they were called to an area south of Rankin Ridge Trailhead just after noon on Saturday.

A Wind Cave Ranger arrived on the scene first and started treating the camper for hypothermia.

Meanwhile, a plow was called in to clear a road to a parking lot. Search & Rescue was then able to use their UTVs to get to the campsite and take the camper to an ambulance.