BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies were called to rescue a camper in Wind Cave Park over the weekend.

Camper rescued in Custer. Photo From the Custer County Search and Rescue.

Camper rescued in Custer. Photo From the Custer County Search and Rescue.

Camper rescued in Custer. Photo From the Custer County Search and Rescue.

Camper rescued in Custer. Photo From the Custer County Search and Rescue.

Custer County Search & Rescue says they were called to an area south of Rankin Ridge Trailhead just after noon on Saturday.

A Wind Cave Ranger arrived on the scene first and started treating the camper for hypothermia.

Meanwhile, a plow was called in to clear a road to a parking lot. Search & Rescue was then able to use their UTVs to get to the campsite and take the camper to an ambulance.