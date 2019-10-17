Campbell pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

The 17-year-old Sturgis boy charged with murdering a Montana girl has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Authorities believe Michael Campbell picked up 16-year-old, Shayna Ritthaler in her hometown of Moorcroft, Wyoming.

He drove her 70 miles to his home near Sturgis. That’s where authorities found Ritthaler’s body. She’d been shot in the head.

Campbell is being tried as an adult.

His attorney plans to file a motion to have the case moved to juvenile court before a hearing next month.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the teens met.

They’re examining their phones for possible clues.