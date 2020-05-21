Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 73 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 48; Active cases at 1,057

Campaign raises more than 150,000 meals for South Dakota families

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

We have an update on the virtual concert benefiting Feeding South Dakota we told you about Wednesday night on KELOLAND News at 5.

The “You are Essential – Shine the Light on Hunger” campaign raised more than 150,000 meals for South Dakota families.

Last night’s live stream featured Kory and the Fireflies, local leaders and a fundraising celebration to honor everyone essential in the fight against hunger. Feeding South Dakota says its seen a big increase across the state since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests