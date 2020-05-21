Campaign raises more than 150,000 meals for South Dakota families

We have an update on the virtual concert benefiting Feeding South Dakota we told you about Wednesday night on KELOLAND News at 5.

The “You are Essential – Shine the Light on Hunger” campaign raised more than 150,000 meals for South Dakota families.

Last night’s live stream featured Kory and the Fireflies, local leaders and a fundraising celebration to honor everyone essential in the fight against hunger. Feeding South Dakota says its seen a big increase across the state since the pandemic started.