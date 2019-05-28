Local News

Camp Leif Ericson ready to welcome campers

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:13 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 12:13 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Kids will be heading to Leif Ericson Day Camp in six days and the camp director says the grounds are ready to go. 

Mike Murphy says it's taken a lot of work to bring the camp back to life after March flooding and relentless rain but he's had a lot of support. Registration is on track to be the same as last year with more than 3,000 kids signed up to attend over the summer. Murphy says the camp wouldn't be possible without support from the community.

"Everything from getting wood chips spread, picking up some of the branches that floated in. We had a new parking lot created for us to help out with all of our staff. It's just been tremendous," Murphy said. 

Registration is still open. Camps run through August 16th. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates