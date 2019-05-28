Camp Leif Ericson ready to welcome campers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Kids will be heading to Leif Ericson Day Camp in six days and the camp director says the grounds are ready to go.

Mike Murphy says it's taken a lot of work to bring the camp back to life after March flooding and relentless rain but he's had a lot of support. Registration is on track to be the same as last year with more than 3,000 kids signed up to attend over the summer. Murphy says the camp wouldn't be possible without support from the community.

"Everything from getting wood chips spread, picking up some of the branches that floated in. We had a new parking lot created for us to help out with all of our staff. It's just been tremendous," Murphy said.

Registration is still open. Camps run through August 16th.