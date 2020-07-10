Camp Leif Ericson asks for help for families in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Leif Ericson Day Camp in Sioux Falls is underway this summer but some families are having a hard time paying for it during the pandemic.

That’s why staff members are trying to raise $15,000. Director Mike Murphy doesn’t want to turn anyone away from the experience. So far, roughly $1,500 has been raised since Thursday night.

“We’re hopeful that we can reach that mark and make sure that every camper that wants to come out to camp this year gets a chance to do so,” Murphy said.

If you’d like to help out, we’ve posted a link to the fundraiser here. Camp runs until August 14th.