Camp Judson outbreak: 93 positive cases; 77% are Minnehaha, Lincoln County residents; 0 hospitalizations

CAMP JUDSON, S.D. (KELO) — A COVID-19 outbreak at a church camp in the Black Hills has increased to 93 positive coronavirus cases between campers and staffers.

One week ago, South Dakota Department of Health officials announced fewer than 10 cases had come from the camp. On Thursday, it was reported 61 positive cases from campers and staff.

There have been 44 recoveries from the Camp Judson outbreak and no hospitalizations.

Health officials said the outbreak is similar to a newly released report from the Centers For Disease Control on a camp outbreak in Georgia in June. The CDC report said 44 percent of 597 campers and staff developed COVID-19.

State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said 328 individuals were at the specific Camp Judson session with 33% of all campers and staff becoming infected.

The average age is 15 years and the range includes 5-9 age to 70-74 years old.

A break down of the 93 positive cases, shows 77 percent of the cases are in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties, 9 percent in Pennington, 4 percent in Codington and 3 percent in Brown County.