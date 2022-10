RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — 27-year-old Jordan Hare is in the Pennington County Jail tonight, charged with Hit and Run resulting in a death.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on November 3rd.

Hare is accused of hitting a 14-year-old girl with a pickup on Friday morning. The girl died of her injuries.

Court papers say surveillance cameras played a key role in the investigation.