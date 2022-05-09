LUVERNE, Minn. (KELO) — It’s the time of the year staff members at Blue Mounds State Park eagerly await, bison calving season. This year, their first calf was born on April 25.

New bison calves can be found all around the prairie at Blue Mounds State Park.

“We kind of wait anxiously for that first calf and our first one was born right at the end of April. It’s just, you know, a sign of spring and seeing new life to the herd,” said Chris Ingebetsen, park manager.

“It’s really neat to see the calves after they are all born,” said Thomas Sawtelle, assistant manager. “They will be running together in pods, the calves and they sprint from one section to the other, it’s kind of fun to watch.”

The park expects to have around 25 to 30 calves this year and they plan to wrap up calving season around mid-June.

“It’s really fun to watch. Those calves really follow mom along and mom is definitely their protection,” said Ingebetsen.

Wildlife officials say having a bison herd helps to preserve the park’s prairie landscape.

"One of the great ways of managing prairie is to have it grazed and bison are very good at that, it's their natural home and food source and so by grazing the prairie they actually reduce the exotic species that would come in otherwise and beat back the woody vegetation that would take it over as well," said Ingebetsen.

Calving comes natural to the bison cows, and they do not require assistance. But, weather can be a challenge.

"Mostly this time of year it's just that the weather treats them well. They are built to survive this range, but those cold days can be tough on a calf and we are fortunate to have good weather for them right now," said Ingebetsen.

Seeing new life in the herd and carrying on the genetics.

"We've got some really rare genetics for bison and we are excited to see that propagated in new calves," said Ingebetsen.

Right now, they are not having official bison tours, due to short staffing. But, there are several lookout locations around the park where you can get a good look at the herd. They hope to get back to having tours sometime this summer.