Calm Waters relaxation retreat to help local veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman saw a need in the community and she responded.

Krystal Lohff is the proud CEO of Calm Waters and the wife of a veteran.

“I saw the hoops that he had to jump through to get into services and try to get, just appointments set up and I’m like, this is ridiculous. We shouldn’t have to have our veterans jump through all these hoops,” Lohff said.

So, she started a nonprofit. Her vision is to create a tiny home village to serve as a relaxation retreat for veterans, and hopes to make getting help a little easier. Her latest money raising efforts already have her helping a local vet before the village has even been built.

Owner of Big Frog T- Shirts, Ethan Corbin served from 2010 to 2016, and was deployed in 2012.

“I was a senior airman, with the Air National Guard in security forces,” Corbin said.

When he learned Calm Waters needed help raising money he was excited to help.

“There are so many vets in the community that, you know, a lot of them are struggling, looking for a place to kind of find their identity after their, you know, their life in the military,” Corbin said.

“A lot of times they feel like they get out of the military and they’ve literally been picked up by the military and dropped off. And they feel lost and they don’t know what to do. So I’m hoping to have this be more of a transitional place for them to feel comfortable,” Lohff said.

Each veteran who stays at Calm Waters will be given a small wooden home to serve as a welcome home gift.

Lohff says vets will have access to therapies and group sessions, with plans for a workshop too.

“My hope eventually is to do some couples retreats out there as well on the weekends and, really help, help them focus on themselves, give them a safe place to be so they can have the safety net really,” Lohff said.

Calm Waters is currently looking for about 10 to 15 acres of land to build on outside of Sioux Falls city limits.

