RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Arts Council is looking for three artists to help brighten up the art alley this summer.

After a long winter, the Art Alley in Rapid City needs some fresh paint.

“We hear people in the community always say Art Alley is so cool, the tourists coming to town love it. It is something unique to a very rural South Dakota and Black Hills area so kind of just getting that new art in after a lull period of anything new coming in so this kind of reignites it almost,” Keith Grant, Art Alley Guild, said.

That’s why the Rapid City Arts Council at the Dahl Arts Center and the Art Alley Guild are calling on local artists for some new ideas for murals.

“Hopefully we can refresh the art alley and bring some true meaning to the community and connections there,” Melissa Nelson, Education Dir. at Rapid City Arts Council, said.

Art Alley has been here in downtown Rapid City for about 20 years now. It started unofficially in 2003.

The artwork has become an attraction for people visiting western South Dakota.

“So kind of telling those stories that tourists or even those people from the city don’t know about all the time,” Grant said.

Through art, the Alley plays an important role in telling the community’s stories.

“The great thing about Art Alley is that it is a public space that artists can use to bring up discussions in the community. It also helps bring together community members and groups from different cultures, different backgrounds and my favorite part is always looking for the stories within the picture,” Nelson said.

By adding new art and new artists, the Arts Council hopes to liven up Art Alley.

The Rapid City Arts Council is taking applications starting in June through August. Artists will be paid up to $250 for supplies.