Call to Freedom raising money to help survivors of human trafficking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Call To Freedom held its sixth annual CommUnity Breakfast this morning.

It’s a way for the organization, that helps survivors of human trafficking, raise money as well as spread awareness. During the event, officials gave an update on the Marissa’s Housing Project, which will benefit survivors and their families.

“8 Days of Hope has brought 35 volunteers to South Dakota over the last several days to help with some of those projects that they knew they had expertise in and it’s just meant the world there too because it’s helping us save money on some of those things we may have had to outsource,” Marissa’s House Project Campaign Co-Chair, Kristen Thorkelson said.

The volunteers are spending two weeks helping out. The building is planned to be completed March 20-22.