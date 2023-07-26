SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Call to Freedom is a nonprofit that works to support people impacted by human trafficking, but along with providing support for survivors, the organization also works to spread awareness and prevent future trafficking in KELOLAND, the focus of two community events this week.

“Education surrounding human trafficking is power,” Michelle Treasure, the Executive Director of Program Services at Call to Freedom said.

It’s why Call to Freedom brought in a team of national experts and survivors to Sioux Falls this week to help more people understand the dangers of human trafficking.

“To talk about social media, the conversations that take place on the dark web, they are set out to essentially exploit children just all over the place,” Treasure said.

On Monday and Tuesday an international human trafficking investigator spoke to parents and professionals who work with teens about how to identify if someone may be at risk.

“Parents, siblings, teachers, social workers, they really are wanting to learn as much as they possibly can so they can help their students or their families,” Treasure said.

“Talking to our kids, maybe its not our kids who will be targeted, maybe its their friends that have these risk factors,” Alia Azariah, a human trafficking survivor who now works for the Safe House Project said.

Alia Azariah is one of three human trafficking survivors who shared their stories during the Sound of Freedom event at the State Theater in Sioux Falls Tuesday night.

“I know my story isn’t just my story, it’s representative of all of us that have experienced this,” Azariah said.

While Alia says sharing her story is never easy, she knows it’s important to show people what it takes to help more survivors like her in the future.

“Survivors have been failed over and over again, they’ve been in systems, or the people that were supposed to be there for them weren’t. That’s the number one thing that needs healing is the ability to trust people again,” Azariah said. “Being in the life isolates you so much, people look down on you, you believe you are completely outside of normal society, but when you have a community that supports you, that believes in you, and provides services and opportunities, it rebuilds self-esteem, it rebuilds relationship, it rebuilds trust,” Alia Azariah said.

Call to Freedom says these community education events also help show people what human trafficking can look like, whether its online exploitation, labor or sex trafficking, these events often lead to a flood of people seeking services after understanding their story or their loved one’s experience is a form of human trafficking.