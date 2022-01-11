Call to Freedom brings attention to National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

To bring attention to the growing issue, people are wearing blue and putting a red ‘x’ on their hands.

Call To Freedom in Sioux Falls says this crime doesn’t just happen in big cities — human trafficking is an issue in all communities.

“It is happening within our state. Actually, Polaris, which is the National HumanTrafficking hotline, has had a report from every county in the United States,” Call to Freedom Executive Director, Becky Rasmussen said.

Call to Freedom is putting on events all month long including self-defense classes and discussions on how to spot the signs of human trafficking.