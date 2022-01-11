Call to Freedom brings attention to National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

To bring attention to the growing issue, people are wearing blue and putting a red ‘x’ on their hands.

Call To Freedom in Sioux Falls says this crime doesn’t just happen in big cities — human trafficking is an issue in all communities.

“It is happening within our state. Actually, Polaris, which is the National HumanTrafficking hotline, has had a report from every county in the United States,” Call to Freedom Executive Director, Becky Rasmussen said.

Call to Freedom is putting on events all month long including self-defense classes and discussions on how to spot the signs of human trafficking.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 