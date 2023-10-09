SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Young South Dakota artists could have their artwork entered into a national competition in Washington, D,C.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation just announced the 2024 International Aviation Art Contest. This contest is for children ages 6 to 17 years old. This year’s theme is “Air Sports for a Peaceful World.”

The top three entries in each age group will be forwarded to Washington, D.C., to participate in the national competition. All entries must be postmarked by January 9, 2024, and mailed to the DOT’s Office of Air, Rail and Transit.

Find an address for the DOT below:

South Dakota Department of Transportation

Becker-Hansen Building

700 E. Broadway Ave.

Pierre, SD 57501

