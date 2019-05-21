California woman helps rescue dog found wandering in the Badlands

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of Black Hills Humane Society.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- An injured dog found wandering in the Badlands now has a new home thanks to a couple who were vacationing in the Black Hills last month.

A woman named Amanda came across an American Blue Heeler that was filthy and hurt.

After spending the night with it in her hotel room, she took it to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

"She just bonded with this animal and she wanted to make sure it was taken care of," Humane Society of the Black Hills Resource Development Director Jerry Steinley said.

Not only did Amanda offer to pay for her medical care, but she also said she would travel back to the shelter to adopt the dog.

Last week she returned to pick up Dakota and take her to her new home in California.

Follow along with this story as we bring you reaction from the Humane Society on this kind deed Monday on KELOLAND News.