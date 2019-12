SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A California man is headed to federal prison for robbing a Sioux Falls bank.

The November 2016 crime at the First National Bank near Memorial Middle School was caught on camera. This week a judge sentenced Terrell Brunston to more than two years behind bars followed by four years of supervised release.

The other man in the video – Ferris Valentine – is scheduled to go on trial in January.