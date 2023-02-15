SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A California man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug and money laundering charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old Daniel Navarrette was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Officials say he agreed to provide someone in South Dakota with large amounts of meth.

He would also help the person meet others to bring in more meth.

Authorities say Navarrette also engaged in money laundering