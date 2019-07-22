California man identified in fatal semi vs. semi crash near Mound City

MOUND CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 58-year-old California man has been identified by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety in a semi vs. semi crash on U.S. Highway 83 near Mound City last week.

Authorities say Rafael Lopez, 58, was driving southbound and hit the front left of a northbound wide load semi-truck and trailer. Lopez had fatal injuries and was dead at the scene.

David Thompson, 31, was driving northbound and did not have any injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

