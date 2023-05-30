MENNO, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash on Tuesday, May 30, easy of Menno has been identified.

Authorities say a 2008 Chevrolet Express was traveling south on U.S. Highway 81 when it collided with a 2022 Lincoln UT that was traveling east on U.S. Highway 18. The Highway Patrol says the Lincoln UT did not come to a complete stop at the stop sign when it entered the intersection. The vehicles collided and both entered the ditch.

The driver of the Lincoln UT, 92-year-old Henry Fred Koens, of Santa Maria, California was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.