California man charged with attempted identity theft in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A man’s attempt at identity theft at a Mitchell business didn’t quite go as planned.

According to Mitchell police, they caught 39-year-old Reese Timothy Rose trying to put an electronic device into a credit card machine at a Mitchell business. Rose confessed to using the electronic device, that had a stolen credit card number stored on it, to try to buy things from the store and at other Mitchell area businesses.

It turns out Rose is from California, but was living in an apartment with 38-year-old Jennifer Anne Rydel, who lives in Mitchell.

Officers say they searched the apartment and found other scamming devices along with what appeared to be some meth and marijuana. Police arrested Rose and Rydel on several charges including for having the scamming devices and the drugs.

