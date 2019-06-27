California man admits to credit card scheme in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Son Van Ho could be facing more than a decade behind bars. He pleaded guilty to identity theft and having more than 15 fake credit cards.

He’ll be sentenced in September and could receive more than a decade in federal prison.

The California man was accused of using a Wyoming woman’s credit card at the Aerostay Hotel next to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport in January 2018.

KELOLAND Investigates spoke with the victim of that crime earlier this year.

“The police department showed up to the hotel and they at first knocked on his door and he wasn’t there and they just waited for him. And then he went to go to the hotel and saw police were there and went running and that led to a street chase to go get him,” Elizabeth Stott said.

More recently, he was caught in Lincoln County where he used an Illinois woman’s credit card at a hotel in southwest Sioux Falls.

We discovered his criminal history goes back a lot further than that.

Son Van Ho was accused of stealing people’s identities and making fake credit cards in Utah back in 2014. Later that same year, a Texas trooper stopped him for speeding and a search of his car found all the materials to make fake credit cards along with a notebook of credit card numbers. In that case, he was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.