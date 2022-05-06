SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The culinary class at the Career and Technical Education Academy in Sioux Falls held a cake baking contest Friday.

To help choose a winner, the class instructor enrolled the help of some very special people.

Some cake and soft jazz welcomed Friday’s special judges at CTE.

“I just thought it would be a great thing; to bring those two generations together and who better to sample cake than some grandmas,” culinary instructor Janelle Wehmpner said.

Five residents from Prairie Creek Lodge retirement center got an eye-opening and mouth watering experience as they judged five different layer cakes; all made by the culinary class.

“So me and my group, we made a burnt sugar caramel cake,” Parker Jerke said.

Parker Jerke says he signed up for the culinary class just for fun, but now he’s glad he did.

“I have learned a lot more than I thought I would, I thought it was going to be like learn how to bake cookies for mom or something like that, but it turned into more than that,” Jerke said.

Their instructor says she wanted students to share their cooking experiences with others and that’s why she wanted to have a cake contest.

“Even if you have a pack of ramen in your bedroom, it’s just a pack of ramen, but if you share it with somebody, then it becomes an experience,” Whempner said.

“Oh thank you oh so small,” Randee Kemna said.

Randee Kemna, who is one of the judges, loved spending the day with these kids sharing cake and conversation.

“As a mother, I think anyone who cooks well, is doing okay,” Kemna said.

Unfortunately, the winners of Friday’s cake contest don’t get to take home any dough, but they do get to take home some sweet memories that will last a lifetime.

“I told them this morning you guys better make the best birthday cakes for your kids for 18 years, you now know you can do it, so you’ll have to bring it your whole lives as parents,” Whempner said.

The students are obviously excited that school is just about out, but ending it like this….was just icing on the cake.

The prettiest was the lemon blueberry cake and the most delicious was Parker’s group, all boys, who made the burnt sugar caramel cake.