Cadets of SDSU ROTCs compete to raise food items for local nonprofit

Local News

by: Carter Schmidt

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Cadets of SDSU’s Army ROTC and Air force ROTC had a friendly competition these past couple weeks to gather food to help people locally.

They just wrapped up a food drive recently and collected items for the nonprofit Feeding Brookings. The drive took the place of their annual “Turkey Bowl,” which is a flag football game between the Army and Air Force ROTCs that was cancelled this year due to COVID-19. Instead, students with the ROTCs competed to see who could bring in the most food.

“It means a lot that we can play a role in our community, especially during COVID right now,” Army ROTC cadet Parker Young said. “During such difficult times, it meant a lot that we could raise just the amount of food that we did, so bringing in a combined total of 1,600 pounds, really did mean a lot to us.”

Hear from cadets about the food drive in this full report from KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt tonight at 10.

