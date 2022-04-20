BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Some students at Douglas High School in Box Elder got a first-hand glimpse of what it’s like to be in the Air Force. Ellsworth Air Force Base started the Aim High Inspiration Program that introduces young students to potential careers in the military.

Jeremy Horstman and Shay Clein are both seniors in the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps this year or JROTC.

They say this is not just an average day in the classroom.

“It’s a good opportunity to learn about what you could be doing in the Air Force in the future. It’s all very interesting. I came here purely for enjoyment and the fact that I am legitimately interested in doing this stuff,” Horstman said.

“This is just going to further my love for aviation and want to continue to go through aviation because I’m hoping to make it a career,” Clein said.

These students got the chance to meet B-1 bomber pilots, maintenance engineers, bomb technicians, and pilots from the MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

“And get them excited about being future airmen,” Capt. Taylor Klinkmann, Pilot for KC-135, said.

Pilots from the MacDill Air Force Base are here at Ellsworth taking ROTC students at Douglas High School up in KC-135 Stratotankers.

Which are used to refuel planes while in flight.

“When I was a cadet myself I got to go up in a KC-135 at Scott Air Force Base and here I am today getting to be the pilot upfront doing the same thing,” Capt. Klinkmann said.

This is the first year of the Aim High recruiting event at Ellsworth.

“That’s what it’s all about. Getting them exposed to these career fields, what the air force has to offer. They are the future of the air force and of the country in general so it makes us happy to get them out here,” Lt. Gregory Baker, Logistics Officer, said.

The MacDill Air Force Base airmen were training this week at Ellsworth for the Air Show happening next month.