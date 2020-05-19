Cade Thompson ‘Providing Hope’ during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Roosevelt High School graduate is busy playing his way to a Christian music career in Nashville right now. Much like the rest of us though, many of Cade Thompson’s big plans for 2020 are being put on hold or adapted to the new normal.

We’ve been following Cade Thompson’s passion for his faith and music since his sophomore year at Roosevelt.

“It’s been a wild journey just in the course of this past year of everything that’s happened just since graduating high school. It’s amazing,” Thompson said.

The 19-year-old graduated last year and moved to Nashville immediately to sign with new label Red Street Records.

“One of the first few artists that they’re launching out. I’m currently in the middle of working on my debut record. So I’ve been in the studio most of this quarantine just cranking it out and finishing that up,” Thompson said.

Thompson’s first single Provider came out in February.

Once the pandemic hit, he started a live, online series called Providing Hope. It’s a nightly gathering featuring his faith, music and guests.

“I think it’s cool to provide hope in this season through the power of music, through the gospel. Just encouragement in these times because I know that we all need it,” Thompson said.

Holsen: Are you finding that people are really struggling right now. Are you struggling right now?

Thompson: Yeah. Honestly, I have gone through a lot of emotions during this time as well. I was supposed to be on tour during this time. In the blink of an eye, everything just stopped. People at work, their jobs stopped overnight. I guess it’s just a reminder of how quickly things can change in life. Just to not take things for granted.

Granted, life can be challenging right now but Thompson urges people to lean on those close to them.

You can follow Cade Thompson’s posts on Facebook and Instagram.