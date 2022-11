Photo from the Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department.

JACKSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in western South Dakota responded to a structure fire in Jackson County Saturday afternoon.

Photo from the Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department. Photo from the Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department, arriving units found the cabin, located 20 miles east of Kadoka, fully engulfed in flames.

All occupants were able to exit the building, but the structure was considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.