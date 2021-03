SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a robbery involving a cab driver in Sioux Falls.

Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police says the victim was giving a ride to a group of men. They made several stops and ended up near 28th Street and Prairie Avenue when one of the passengers pulled out a gun.

The suspects took the victim’s cellphone and drove away with the victim’s van. The victim wasn’t hurt.

No arrests have been made.