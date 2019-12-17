By the numbers: Response to Sioux Falls Tornadoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been more than three months since three EF-2 tornadoes hit Sioux Falls.

While the cleanup from the devastation still continues, Mayor Paul TenHaken posted a report by the numbers on social media recapping the work completed in the 90-plus days since the storms.

So far,

781 volunteers have worked 4,295 hours to help with cleanup.

15,000 vehicles have dropped off 2,600 tons of tree debris at City drop sites.

City hourly employees have worked 10,678 hours on response.

500 Xcel Energy employees worked to restore power.

Metro Communications received 649 calls that turned into 350 calls for service.

The 211 Helpline Center received 2,848 calls related to storm recovery.