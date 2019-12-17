By the numbers: Response to Sioux Falls Tornadoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been more than three months since three EF-2 tornadoes hit Sioux Falls.
While the cleanup from the devastation still continues, Mayor Paul TenHaken posted a report by the numbers on social media recapping the work completed in the 90-plus days since the storms.
So far,
- 781 volunteers have worked 4,295 hours to help with cleanup.
- 15,000 vehicles have dropped off 2,600 tons of tree debris at City drop sites.
- City hourly employees have worked 10,678 hours on response.
- 500 Xcel Energy employees worked to restore power.
- Metro Communications received 649 calls that turned into 350 calls for service.
- The 211 Helpline Center received 2,848 calls related to storm recovery.