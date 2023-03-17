SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) The boy’s basketball team from Elk Point Jefferson had a wild end to their game against St.Thomas More.

Elk Point Jefferson played a tight defensive game against St. Thomas.

The game ended with Senior Devon Schmitz making a buzzer beater shot, securing the win for his team.

“I just pulled up and shot- just went in and I just went crazy. Everyone did,” said Devon Schmitz, senior guard.

Schmitz says the cherry on top of winning the game, was making that shot on his birthday.

“Pretty good birthday present, and then number one on SportsCenter Top 10. So pretty cool birthday!” Schmitz said.

This is Schmitz last year playing with his team.

“I’ve played with these guys my whole life. You know, we’re really dedicated group really competitive and just cool that we got here in the way we did,” Schmitz said.

“I’ll remember it forever. They’re great people, our team. We’ve been playing forever together so it’s really fun to be in the state tournament to do it,” said Easton Kempf, captain.

Head Coach Jake Otkin says the team has been training hard, and is very proud of how far the team has gone.

“These kids have worked hard, not only their entire lives, but really started putting in a lot of work this summer to get to this point. So they really see it come full circle last night, and for us to come away with a victory against a very good opponent was just a lot of fun,” said head coach Jake Otkin.

The team will play Sioux Falls Christian tonight at 7:45 at the PREMIERE Center. If they win they will advance to the Championships.