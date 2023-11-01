SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Kids get piles and piles of Halloween candy every year, but Wednesday Sensational Smiles was offering up a chance for parents to slim the stacks down a little.

“Every year, typically the day after Halloween, we hold our candy buyback. It’s for every pound of candy you donate, we give you a dollar,” Drew Dettmer with Sensational Smiles said.

This is the tenth year of the event. Last year, Sensational Smiles collected more than 200 pounds of treats — but they aren’t just keeping the sweets for themselves.

“We like to donate locally,” Dettmer said.

For the last three years, the candy has been donated here to the Children’s Home Society.

“Really all of our work here at Children’s Home Society wouldn’t happen without a lot of friends. So we just really appreciate people that think about Children’s Home, think about the children that are here,” Rick Weber, the CHSSD Director of Development, said.

A simple, sweet treat that can go a long way for the kids staying and learning here.

“You know, we have our routines and the regular things and the kids here, they’re working on challenging issues and they have a lot to work on. But they need to have fun and they need to be regular kids and they need to have fun memories. This helps, it really does,” Weber said.

Sensational Smiles was only accepting candy through Wednesday, but if you still want to help the Children’s Home Society, you can check out their wish list of needed items.