Buying a beer can help cancer research

Tuesday night, two local businesses are asking for your help, helping others.

700 children worldwide are diagnosed with childhood cancer everyday. Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation funds pediatric cancer research. KELOLAND’s Whitney Fowkes talked with two Sioux Falls companies who are helping fund the cause.

“At Fernson our vision is to create the most thoughtful beer experience on earth, and one way we’ve tried to bring that vision to life is being more intentional with our donation requests,” Fernson Marketing Director, Evan Richards, said.

Fernson Downtown is donating $1 from every pint sold to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

It’s a cause the brewery has helped before.

“Dakotah with Northwest Mutual reached out to us and they were throwing an event, it was a .5k donut dash and that was also an event paired with Alex’s Lemonade Stand, and we donated beer to that and we thought let’s keep the ball rolling and do a donation pint night as well,” Evan Richards said.

“Pediatric cancer research is one of the most underfunded across the nation and only 4% of federal funding is given to childhood cancer so Northwestern Mutual knew they could make a huge impact in that space,” Northwestern Mutual’s Dakotah Jordan said.

Which is why the two organizations are joining forces again.

“Small events like this and partnering with our community is really great because it expands beyond just us. It’s more… it’s bigger than Northwesten Mutual making an impact its the city of Sioux Falls making an impact and so that means a lot to us that partners like Fernson’s really want to come together,” Dakotah Jordan said.

$1 from every pint will go toward the cause until 10 Tuesday night.

“Hopefully it brings everybody together and they can share a pint for a good cause,” Evan Richards said.

If you have an organization that you’d like to do a pint night at Fernson’s with, click here.