SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular Sioux Falls attraction is celebrating a major milestone.

The Butterfly House and Aquarium is celebrating its 20th anniversary, which officially lands on Dec. 30.

Katie Meyer and her son Caden visited the attraction on Tuesday.

“We looked at Facebook and saw all the fun events happening here today and we thought it’d be something fun to come to after being stuck in the house for a while,” visitor Katie Meyer said.

The non-profit originally opened as the Sertoma Butterfly House, founded by the Sioux Falls Noon Sertoma Club.

When the doors first opened to the community, the attraction featured a butterfly conservatory, classroom, and gift shop.

“We added aquariums in 2011 to give families more to see and more to learn about and we have been trying to keep up with all the growth,” Butterfly House and Aquarium CEO Audrey Otto-Pepper said.

There’s much more growth to come.

The Butterfly House and Aquarium officially merge with the Great Plains Zoo on Jan. 1.

The plan is to build a bigger facility on zoo grounds.

“We’ll be operating on two different campuses while we go through the fundraising as well as the construction for the aquariums and butterflies,” Otto-Pepper said.

But for now, visitors can continue enjoying the Butterfly House and Aquarium at Sertoma Park.

“I absolutely love butterflies, so just coming in here and having them all fly around…I just told him I could stay here all day,” Meyer said.

On top of activities throughout the week, the Butterfly House and Aquarium is celebrating its anniversary with reduced admission prices from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM on Friday.