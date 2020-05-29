Butterfly House & Aquarium begins phased reopening Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re a member of the Butterfly House and Aquarium in Sioux Falls and you’ve been missing your favorite attraction, we’ve got some good news.

The facility is starting a phased reopening on June 1. Members will be allowed in starting Monday using timed ticketing. Families will need to sign up for a time online. Groups will be allowed in every ten minutes and they’ll have 90 minutes to see all the butterflies and fish. Ticketing for the general public will begin on June 6. The Butterfly House and Aquarium has been closed since March 13.

“Fortunately we had a great cash reserve built up to do a big cooling project in the conservatory. So the cooling project isn’t happening. So it will be a little warm in here this summer,” Otto-Willard said.

A campaign for donations for the ongoing expansion of the Butterfly House and Aquarium is also getting delayed. If you’d like to help support the attraction, click here.