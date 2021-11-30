Butterfly House and Great Plains Zoo looking into partnership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House are looking into a possible partnership.

Over the past 18 months, the organizations have started collaborating on education, conservation, membership and marketing. That led to a conversation about a formal partnership.

A committee is now looking into whether the Butterfly House and Great Plains Zoo should join forces.

“What can we do to really make a difference to save animals from extinction, save habitats? And so we found it very opportunistic for us to work with one another to really get involved in some backyard, local conservation efforts right here, near the City of Sioux Falls,” CEO of Great Plains Zoo, Becky Dewitz said.

A national consulting firm is helping the committee figure out the operational feasibility and potential economic impact if a formal partnership is created.