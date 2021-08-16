Butterburgers and Badges raising funds for Special Olympics South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An ice cream treat is helping raise funds for a worthwhile cause.

Culver’s in Sioux Falls and local law enforcement are stepping up for Special Olympics South Dakota.

Butterburgers & Badges is an event multiple years in the making and finally happening on Tuesday after last year’s fundraiser was canceled due to COVID-19.

“Thought this was a great opportunity, unfortunately, we weren’t able to do it over the last few years, but we’re ready for a big first year event tomorrow,” Culver’s Owner/Operator Chad Pearson said.

“Law enforcement, athletes and some representatives from the state office are going to come out and kind of just spread the word and thank Culver’s for what they did for us and then also bring awareness to what Special Olympics South Dakota is doing,” Special Olympics South Dakota Law Enforcement Torch Run Manager Turner Gaines said.

Local law enforcement members will team up with Special Olympics athletes to help serve customers from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the four Culver’s locations in Sioux Falls.

“Serve food, bus tables and then just accept donations on Special Olympics South Dakota’s behalf,” Gaines said.

Tips collected will directly benefit Special Olympics South Dakota. Culver’s is also donating $2 for every regular size concrete mixer sold on Tuesday.

“We’re hoping that it’s going to be a never-ending flow of custard,” Pearson said.

Culvers has also been raising funds for Special Olympics South Dakota for the past three months through the Change for Champions donation canisters.

“All those coins have been going back to Special Olympics to help them out and we’re looking to have a big finale tomorrow,” Pearson said.

“It’s maybe just a couple coins to somebody else, but it’s added up to a great amount of money that will help Special Olympics South Dakota greatly so we’re very thankful for what Culver’s is doing,” Gaines said.

Funds raised on Tuesday will help Special Olympics South Dakota continue programs that provide year-round sports training and competition for local athletes.