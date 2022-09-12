PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The discovery of suspected human remains following a house fire in western South Dakota is under investigation.

Belle Fourche Fire Services were called to a home on Canyon Lane in Butte County around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. As they worked to put out the fire, firefighters came across what are believed to be human remains.

Division of Criminal Investigation agents responded to the scene at the request of the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Agents conducted a scene investigation and completed interviews along with executing a search warrant.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office and DCI are continuing to investigate.