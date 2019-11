BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in northwest South Dakota are looking for a missing man.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook crews are searching the Vale area for 67-year-old Glenn Shay. He was last seen on Sunday afternoon walking to a fishing hole north of Vale.

Authorities are asking people in the area to search their property, outbuildings, and abandoned vehicles. Shay suffered a traumatic brain injury several years ago and now lives with cognitive impairment.