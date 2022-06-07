SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Events CompleX is receiving a large donation from a Fargo, North Dakota-based company.

Butler Machinery Company announced it will pledge up to $500,000 towards the new Dakota Events CompleX, also known as the DEX, at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron. The 150,000 square-foot facility will seat up to 5,000 people and house two full-sized equestrian arenas or 1,700 cattle stalls.

The building is expected to be finished by July 2023 and it replaces the Open Class Beef Complex that was destroyed in a fire in Oct. 2020.

“We are proud to support the Dakota Events CompleX and the vision it embodies: bringing people of all ages together across South Dakota and beyond, to enjoy the ag industry events and wide array of activities the space will offer year-round.” Twylah Blotsky, president and owner of Butler Machinery Company, said in a news release.