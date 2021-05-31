‘But we made it’: Washington High School seniors reflect on graduation, high school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The day that every high school senior looks forward to has finally arrived: graduation.

“You know it doesn’t feel like I’m actually graduating, you know, it feels like I’m going to like wake up on a Monday morning tomorrow and go to school, you know, it doesn’t feel like it really,” graduate Godgive Doe said.

“It feels good, it was a fun four years at Washington and like, so many memories here and all the sports games and everything else,” graduate Chris Harris said. “I’m going to miss it, but I’m glad it’s done.”

“It feels exciting, you know,” graduate Vicki Keiszek said. “There’s a lot of things that have come up to work to this moment it’s an accumulation of not just what I have done, but it’s also what my parents have done, what my teachers have done and what the people around me have done.”

Whether they move on to college, take a gap year, start work or do some traveling, these seniors will have their high school memories to look back on.

“Some of the teachers, the good teachers, those teachers actually really help,” graduate Lado Loro said. “They can make or break your day.”

“I’m going to miss my friends, the teachers I met here, the moments, yeah, I’m finna miss the moments I had here,” graduate Nelson Freeman said.

These graduates have some advice for the younger students following in their footsteps.

“Go to school,” graduate Bestina Kitungano said. “Do your homework. Turn in on time. And, what else, don’t spend a lot of time on using your phone.”

“Graduate,” Loro said. “Don’t forget to graduate. You got to make your mama proud, you got to graduate, I promise. It’s the best feeling ever.”

“It’s been one heck of a year, you know, since 2020 to now, it’s been rough, but we made it,” Doe said. “We made it.”

Today’s graduation schedule had New Technology High School’s ceremony shortly before Washington’s and then Lincoln’s at four this afternoon and Roosevelt’s at seven tonight.