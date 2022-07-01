BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – The Fourth of July holiday is known for fireworks, cookouts and busy roads. AAA predicts that this year, the number of drivers hitting the road for the holiday will set a new record of 42 million people. That comes as a surprise because of how high gas prices have been.

Camping is a popular 4th of July activity here at Jellystone Park.

“The last five years, we’ve come up here to Sioux Falls, stayed at Yogi Bear here. We go to the Ringneck Softball Tournament. We got four teams up here this year, the Norfolk Golden Girls,” Jim Vrbsky from Norfolk, Nebraska, said.

While some campers stay for the weekend, others are passing through.

“We started here, this is our first night. Now we’re heading to Custer National Park,” Hans Anderson from St. Paul, Minnesota, said.

“We’re going to Spearfish for the Fourth of July, then we’re going to Yellowstone and then back through the south end of Wyoming,” Fred Bisgaard from Dayton, Ohio, said.

AAA expects a hundred thousand people will be on South Dakota roads this weekend, despite high gas prices.

“We planned the trip when the gas prices were great, but we had scheduled stops a year in advance along the way. And this is like a one-time thing, so we’re not going to let the gas slow us down,” Bisgaard said.

For these campers, the memories they’ll make are worth more than the price at the pump.

“Camp, cookout, hit the softball tournament and just relax a little bit,” Vrbsky said.

“I think I’ll just be excited for whatever comes next,” Olivia Moe Anderson from St. Paul, Minnesota, said.

AAA predicts this will be the second busiest Independence Day since 2000.