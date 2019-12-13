Busy last 12 days of holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If your weekend plans include some holiday shopping, you’re not alone. KELOLAND’s Bridget Bennett joins us with a preview of tonight’s Your Money Matters.

You know it feels like we just had Thanksgiving a little while ago, but believe it or not, but there are actually only 12 shopping days left until Christmas and that means all of the shopping centers are going to be very busy over the weekend.

It’s been a shorter season between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year and retailers are doing everything they can to get shoppers into the doors for these last 12 days of Christmas shopping. And shoppers are having a good time too, but those last minute items.

“Well we have 20 some grand children, so yeah we have to have a lot of shopping and we’re very thankful that we live this close to Sioux Falls because they have awesome shopping,” shopper, Marlene Gerber said.

So for everything Santa doesn’t bring you this year, don’t worry there’s still plenty of time to do your own holiday shopping. We’ll have much more on this busy final 12 days of Christmas shopping coming up tonight at 10 p.m. on Your Money Matters.