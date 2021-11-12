Busy football week a win for Vermillion businesses

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not just the state high school football championships taking over Vermillion. USD and SDSU will also face off in the DakotaDome Saturday.

Studio 13 Motel is full Friday night and Saturday as football takes over Vermillion.

“We’re seeing a big surge of family members and teams coming into town,” Studio 13 Motel and RV Park Katherine Peel said.

Not only are football fans catching some z’s, but they’re also getting a taste of the local food scene.

Cafe Brule and Dakota Brick House have extra staff working to handle the influx of customers.

“It brings them in from all over, not just the state, but alumni that have moved away. They’ll come back for the rivalry games,” Cafe Brule and Dakota Brick House co-owner Monica Iverson said.

Booming business helps even the score against a string of challenges businesses have faced.

“It’s been a couple of rough years with COVID, and lack of customers and low staffing and we have a lot of making up to do, so it’s wonderful to have people in town again, the restaurant full again, and business back to where it should be,” Iverson said.

Katherine Peel, a co-owner of Studio 13 Motel & RV Park, says the business is getting ready to enter its slow time of year, making busy weekends like this one especially helpful.

“It gets people here. When they come, they stay in a motel, then they’re eating out at restaurants, hitting the shops downtown, and they’re seeing the university,” Peel said.

And it’s a victory for the community.